Reporters Without Borders / RSF​ a publicat Indexul anual al libertății presei. România se află  pe locul 52, având un scor foarte apropiat de al Statelor Unite și înaintea unor state membre UE (Croația, Italia, Bulgaria). Față de clasamentul anterior, România coboară 7 locuri, iar scorul înregistrat consemnează o mică scădere. http://index.rscf.org/#!/

ActiveWatch / CC BY 3.0