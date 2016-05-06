Pe 3 mai, de Ziua Mondială a Libertății Presei, ActiveWatch a lansat Raportul FreeEx - Libertatea Presei în România (2015 - 2016).

Iar, pe 8 mai, de la 19:30, celebrăm Ziua Libertății de Exprimare la Teatrul Bulandra, unde va avea loc reprezentația piesei Oameni obișnuiți, de Gianina Cărbunariu.

Tot atunci vor fi desemnați premianții și repetenții libertății de exprimare din ultimul an. Locurile la teatru s-au cam ocupat, dar revenim luni cu povești, poze și impresii de la eveniment.

ActiveWatch / CC BY 3.0