Consorțiul iPro a dezvoltat 14 module, care sunt integrate în Modelul de curriculum pentru Sudii în domeniul Artelor și Mediilor Digitale, propus de partenerii în consorțiu. Aceste module sunt:
– Mobile Marketing (IADT, Irlanda)
– Project Communication Management (IADT, Irlanda)
– Mobile Digital Audio Production (Telecentar, Croatia)
– Mobile Digital Photography (Telecentar, Croatia)
– Mobile Digital Video Production (Telecentar, Croatia)
– Data Visualization (ActiveWatch, Romania)
– Automated Data Collection (ActiveWatch, Romania)
– Entrepreneurial role (IPS, Bulgaria)
– Web Technologies For Animation Design in 2D and 3D (IPS, Bulgaria)
– Project Planning for Quality and Risk Management (TUCEP, Italy)
– Project Team for Quality and Risk Management (TUCEP, Italy)
– Intellectual Property Rights: Introduction(ATiT, Belgium)
– Digital Cultures and Development for Creative Practice (ULO, Poland)
– Computer Games (Vilnius Gediminas Technical University, Lithuania)
Informații detaliate despre module găsiți în acest document. Dacă sunteți interesați de vreunul dintre aceste module, vă rugăm să ne contactați. Mai multe informatii despre proiect aici și aici și aici.
