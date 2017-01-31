 

Pe 3 mai, de Ziua Mondială a Libertății Presei, ActiveWatch lansează

Raportul FreeEx - Libertatea Presei în România 2016-2017.

Rapoartele FreeEx, publicate de ActiveWatch, fac o analiză anuală a principalelor

evenimente cu impact asupra libertății de exprimare.

Acesta este al 18-lea raport publicat de ActiveWatch.

Evenimentul dedicat Zilei Mondiale a Libertății Presei

va cuprinde lansarea Raportului FreeEx și dezbaterea "În România e încă bine",

organizate de ActiveWatch și Centrul pentru Jurnalism Independent.


Data: 3 mai 2017

Ora: 12.00

Loc: Sediul Centrului pentru Jurnalism Independent,

Bld. Regina Elisabeta, nr. 32, et. 1, București

 

ActiveWatch / CC BY 3.0