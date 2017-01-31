|
Pe 3 mai, de Ziua Mondială a Libertății Presei, ActiveWatch lansează
Raportul FreeEx - Libertatea Presei în România 2016-2017.
Rapoartele FreeEx, publicate de ActiveWatch, fac o analiză anuală a principalelor
evenimente cu impact asupra libertății de exprimare.
Acesta este al 18-lea raport publicat de ActiveWatch.
Evenimentul dedicat Zilei Mondiale a Libertății Presei
va cuprinde lansarea Raportului FreeEx și dezbaterea "În România e încă bine",
organizate de ActiveWatch și Centrul pentru Jurnalism Independent.
Ora: 12.00
Loc: Sediul Centrului pentru Jurnalism Independent,
Bld. Regina Elisabeta, nr. 32, et. 1, București
